TRAFFIC UPDATE: Hwy 73 reopens in Lincoln County near McGuire Dam after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Highway 73 has reopened near the McGuire Dam after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car.
Officials said the crash happened near 8200 Highway 73, just north of the bridge. Both directions of the highway were closed.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a medical helicopter had been requested to the scene.
Traffic slowdowns are still possible in the area as first responders continue clearing the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.