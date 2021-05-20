TRAFFIC UPDATE: Hwy 73 reopens in Lincoln County near McGuire Dam after crash

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Highway 73 has reopened near the McGuire Dam after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car.

Officials said the crash happened near 8200 Highway 73, just north of the bridge. Both directions of the highway were closed.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a medical helicopter had been requested to the scene.

Traffic slowdowns are still possible in the area as first responders continue clearing the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.