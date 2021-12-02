TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy delays, closures expected near Charlotte airport, South End during VP Harris visit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte officials are warning of potential traffic delays and road closures near the airport and in South End during Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the Queen City Thursday.

Harris and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are scheduled to tour electric vehicle operations at the Charlotte CATS bus garage and deliver remarks on how the new Infrastructure Law will upgrade the country’s infrastructure and create jobs in North Carolina.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said traffic delays and road closures should be expected from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and South End areas.

“We encourage community members to use public transportation, avoid impacted areas and prepare for delays,” CMPD said.

Thursday’s schedule released from The White House:

At 9:20 AM , the Vice President will depart Washington, DC en route to Charlotte. The departure will be from Joint Base Andrews and the arrival will be at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport



At 11:20 AM , the Vice President will tour a public transit facility with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. This will be a tour at the Charlotte Area Transit System Bus and Light Rail Garage



At 11:55 AM , the Vice President will deliver remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will upgrade the nation’s infrastructure and create jobs. Sec. Buttigieg will also deliver remarks