TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash closes portion of Old Statesville Rd Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead after a serious crash on Old Statesville Road near Stumptown Rd in Huntersville Tuesday morning, according to Medic.

Officials said Old Statesville is closed between Ramah Church Rd and Stumptown Rd.

Medic confirmed one person died in the crash. There were no other patients from the scene.

Queen City News is working to learn more information about the crash.