TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash closes northbound I-77 near Carowinds exit

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A deadly crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 in York County near exit 90, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just before the exit for Carowinds Boulevard and Fort Mill.

U.S. 21 and SC 160 are possible alternate routes.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Expect heavy delays in the area until the scene is cleared.

FOX 46 Charlotte will provide more updates as they become available.