Overturned vehicle blocks I-77 north near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The northbound lanes of Interstate 77 were temporarily closed near Uptown Monday due to a crash involving an overturned vehicle, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials said the crash happened around 4 a.m. near exit 8 for Remount Road, just south of the Belk Freeway interchange.

No one was taken to the hospital, Medic confirmed.

The roadway reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Road conditions across the Charlotte area continue to be slick as snow and freezing rain refroze in areas on the roadways overnight.