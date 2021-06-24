TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes off-ramp from I-85 SB to I-485 Inner Loop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The off-ramp from Interstate 85 southbound coming from Concord Mills to the I-485 Inner Loop is closed due to a crash, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers should find another route.

Medic reports that the crash involved a car on fire. Only minor injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.