MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Interstate 485 Inner Loop has reopened near the Independence Boulevard exit in Matthews following a serious crash.

Medic confirmed that five people were treated for injuries.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and four other patients suffered serious injuries. All three were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.