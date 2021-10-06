TRAFFIC ALERT: One dies in crash on southbound I-77 at I-85 in Charlotte, ‘general purpose’ lanes blocked

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has died in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 near I-85 Wednesday morning, Medic confirms. All general-purpose lanes are blocked.
The crash happened on I-77 just prior to the exit for northbound I-85 at exit 13A, NCDOT reports.
All general-purpose lanes are blocked. At least one express lane was still open in the area, officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
