CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three right lanes are closed on the Interstate 485 Outer Loop near the exit to I-77 after a crash Tuesday morning, according to NCDOT.

The crash happened near mile marker one, officials say.

Three of the five lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Expect heavy delays in the area.