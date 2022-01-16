Car, semi involved in hit-and-run crash on I-77 in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two lanes were blocked on North I-77 in York County Sunday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the crash happened on northbound Interstate 77 at exit 90. Two lanes were blocked by the crash.

Authorities did not give details on what led up to the crash or a description of the vehicle that left the scene.

Deputies said road conditions were “very bad” as snow and ice fell across the Carolinas Sunday.

The sheriff’s office encouraged drivers to stay off the road.