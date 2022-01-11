TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 dead in serious crash on I-485 Outer Loop in south Charlotte

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people are dead after a crash on the Interstate 485 Outer Loop exit to Rea Road in south Charlotte, officials said.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on I-485 near Rea Road. Exit 59 is closed.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

Medic confirmed two people were killed. Another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Expect delays in the area while first responders are on the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories