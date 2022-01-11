TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 dead in serious crash on I-485 Outer Loop in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people are dead after a crash on the Interstate 485 Outer Loop exit to Rea Road in south Charlotte, officials said.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on I-485 near Rea Road. Exit 59 is closed.

Medic confirmed two people were killed. Another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Expect delays in the area while first responders are on the scene.