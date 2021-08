CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people are dead after a crash at South Boulevard and E Hebron Street Tuesday morning, Medic confirmed.

Officials reported a crash with injuries at East Hebron St and South Blvd just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

CATS said the LYNX Blue Line will implement a bus bridge between I-485 and Archdale stations throughout the morning.

Transit officials will announce when the light rail line returns to normal service.