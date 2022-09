CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing significant delays on the Interstate 485 Outer Loop near I-85 in west Charlotte Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the Exit 10 ramp from I-485 Outer to I-85 is closed.

Charlotte Fire Department officials said drivers should expect delays in the area and are encouraging them to take alternate routes.