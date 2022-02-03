Serious crash closes Woodlawn Rd near I-77 in south Charlotte, 3 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were hurt in a crash that closed Woodlawn Road near Interstate 77 Thursday morning, officials say.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened just after 3:36 a.m.
Woodlawn is closed between I-77 and Nations Crossing.
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries, Medic confirmed. Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Drivers coming from South Boulevard can use Tyvola or Clanton to access the interstate.
Drivers coming off Billy Graham Parkway can use South Tryon to Nations Ford or to Clanton to get to South Boulevard.