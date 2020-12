All southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed near Brookshire Freeway for a serious crash, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials said the crash is just before getting to Brookshire Freeway at exit 36.

Traffic Alert: All lanes of I85 S prior to the Brookshire Freeway closed due to a serious MVA. Use caution in the area and find alternate routes. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 9, 2020

Drivers should find an alternate route and use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

