LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At least one person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on US-321 near Lincolnton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:55 a.m. around two miles south of Exit 28.

The crash is expected to have a high impact on southbound traffic.

Drivers were being detoured onto Exit 28, turning right onto Business 321 for four miles. Then drivers can turn left on E. Main Street and get back on US-321 South in a quarter-mile.

NCDOT expected the roadway to be impacted until after 10:15 a.m.