CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A section of South Boulevard is closed in south Charlotte Wednesday morning after a crash downed power lines in the area.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at South Blvd and Archdale Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported.

A Queen City News crew on scene said multiple Duke Energy crews were in the roadway to repair the wires. Only three customers were without power as of 6:15 a.m., according to the Duke Energy outage map.

No estimated time of reopening was available.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash.