CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A section of South Boulevard is closed in south Charlotte Wednesday morning after a crash downed power lines in the area.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at South Blvd and Archdale Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
A Queen City News crew on scene said multiple Duke Energy crews were in the roadway to repair the wires. Only three customers were without power as of 6:15 a.m., according to the Duke Energy outage map.
No estimated time of reopening was available.
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash.