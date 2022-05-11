CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A portion of Park South Drive is closed in south Charlotte after a crash downed utility lines in the area.
The crash was reported before midnight Tuesday night near Archdale Drive, officials said.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
A Queen City News crew on scene observed utility crews on scene making repairs Wednesday morning.
No estimated time of reopening was available.