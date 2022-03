CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A portion of the Interstate 485 Outer Loop in northeast Charlotte has reopened after a crash Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. near Mile Marker 30 just before the I-485 meets I-85.

All lanes were temporarily closed as the crash scene was cleared.

No information about any injuries was immediately available.