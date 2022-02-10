Portion of I-485 Inner in Matthews reopens after crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All lanes Interstate 485 Inner in Matthews have reopened after a crash Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Officials said the crash happened near East John Street at mile marker 52.

NCDOT said traffic was diverted onto Exit 52 for E. John Street and continue straight to re-access the interstate.

The roadway was reopened before 6:30 a.m.