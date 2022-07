CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A section of Central Avenue in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood will be shut down through Friday as crews replace wastewater pipes, according to Charlotte Water.

Officials said the replacement requires significant excavation and a detour on Central Ave just east of Hawthorne Lane through July 15.

Reminder that Central Ave is closed for another few days just east of Hawthorne Lane.

No major impacts to traffic as of 5am today, but plan accordingly for your morning commute:#clttraffic https://t.co/uYZbaJ08BG pic.twitter.com/YCsIYwpfpX — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) July 11, 2022

Drivers will be detoured onto Parkwood Avenue, Charlotte Water said.