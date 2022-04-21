CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was struck by a vehicle on southbound Interstate 85 Thursday morning, according to the City of Concord Fire Department.

Fire officials said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-85 near exit 55.

The incident originally closed the interstate. All lanes have since reopened.

Concord Fire officials said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Officials did not provide information on the extent of any injuries or if someone died in the crash.