CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person that was hit by a vehicle in south Charlotte Friday morning died at the hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Midway Park Drive and Walnut Branch Lane just before 6:35 a.m. Friday.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by Medic but was later pronounced dead.

CMPD is investigating the cause of the crash.