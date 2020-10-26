Pedestrian killed in crash on I-85 at University City Blvd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday morning on Interstate-85 at University City Boulevard, Medic confirmed.

The incident occurred sometime before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

No other injuries were reported. The roadway has reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 46 will provide updates as they become available.

