Pedestrian killed in crash on I-85 at University City Blvd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday morning on Interstate-85 at University City Boulevard, Medic confirmed.
The incident occurred sometime before 4:30 a.m. Monday.
No other injuries were reported. The roadway has reopened to traffic.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. FOX 46 will provide updates as they become available.
