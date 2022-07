CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A section of Providence Road in Charlotte is closed Wednesday afternoon as crews work to fix a cut gas line in the area, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials said a natural gas line was cut in the 500 block of Providence Rd. Both directions are closed from Moravian Lane to hermitage Court.

Ardsley Road is also closed in both directions.

Expect delays in the area until the leak is fixed and the scene is clear.