Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-85 NB lanes

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An overturned tractor-trailer on I-85 sent one person to the hospital and shut down traffic for hours Sunday morning.

Officials responded to calls regarding the accident on I-85 northbound around 9 a.m. on Sunday near Mallard Creek Church Road.

The highway was expected to be shut down for a considerable amount of time as emergency crews worked to get the truck right side up and remove it from the travel lanes. Traffic was being rerouted to I-485 and travelers were encouraged to avoid the area.

Medic said one patient was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No cause has been given yet for the accident.

