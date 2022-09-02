CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer is causing significant delays on southbound Interstate 85 near the I-77 interchange Friday morning, officials say.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened near Exit 39 for Statesville Avenue.

NCDOT reported that the three right lanes were closed in the area as of 8:25 a.m. The roadway is estimated to be impacted until after 3 p.m. Friday.

Medic said initial reports indicated that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Expect heavy traffic as crews work to clear the crash scene.