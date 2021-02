A close-up photo of police lights by night

An overturned semi-truck is causing traffic delays on eastbound Woodlawn Road and northbound Interstate-77 Tuesday morning.

Officials said the semi-truck overturned on east Woodlawn near the I-77 exit ramp. No one was injured in the crash.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Intermittent lane closures have been reported.

Find an alternate route if driving in the area.