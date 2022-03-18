CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several lanes of the Interstate 485 Outer Loop are closed in near Park Road in Charlotte Friday morning as crews work to clear an overnight crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

NCDOT said the right two lanes of the interstate are closed near Pineville-Matthews Road (Exit 63).

The estimated time for the roadway to reopen is after 8 a.m. Friday, NCDOT said.