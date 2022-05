CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash late Wednesday night caused delays into early Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday near US-29 and mile marker 58 near Concord.

This crash happened late last night, still being cleared, and already causing some slowing.



Lanes are expected to reopen by 6am, we will let you know if that's extended: pic.twitter.com/5SihKDfqoF — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) May 5, 2022

Officials said the crash scene was cleared just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.