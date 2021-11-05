1 person killed in crash on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead after an early-morning crash on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday on N Tryon near Craighead Road.

Outbound North Tryon St is closed while traffic investigators are on scene, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials said.

CMPD said there is no estimated time the roadway will reopen.

“Detectives try to get the roads open as fast as possible but they must ensure that they completely process the entire scene,” officers said.

A utility crew was also on the scene repairing a power pole following the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.