One killed in north Charlotte crash involving school bus

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died after a crash involving a vehicle and a school bus on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte, according to officials.
The crash happened on Beatties Ford Road near the intersection with Mt. Holly Huntersville Road.
No kids were on board the bus. The bus driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Beatties Ford Rd is closed while first responders clear the scene.
FOX 46 is working to learn what caused the crash and who died.
