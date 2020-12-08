One injured in north Charlotte crash involving school bus

One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that involved a school bus in north Charlotte, according to Medic.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of W.T. Harris Boulevard and Northlake Centre Parkway. The intersection is blocked while first responders clear the scene.

Medic officials said no kids were injured in the incident. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, there were no students on board and the bus was not serving a school.

The one injured person was taken to the hospital in Huntersville.

There was no word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

