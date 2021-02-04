One dead, one seriously injured in East Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near University City early Thursday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC confirmed the crash occurred on East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Grier Road. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other patient was taken to the hospital.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

FOX 46 Charlotte is gathering information on what led to the incident. No details have been shared at this time.

W.T. Harris is closed while first responders clear the crash scene.