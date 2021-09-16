One dead after motorcycle collides with tractor-trailer in northwest Charlotte

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 41-year-old man died Wednesday night after his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer on Hovis Road in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hovis Road and Northern Drive.

Traffic investigators said the driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as 33-year-old Scotty Culbertson, was stopped on Northern Drive and attempted to make a left turn onto Hovis Rd. While attempting to turn, Culbertson’s Freightliner crossed into the path of the motorcycle.

Police said the motorcycle collided with the drive-side front tire of the Freightliner. Its driver, Jeremy Green, was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives said impairment and speed are suspected as contributing factors to the crash. No charges have been filed.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any other information is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.