One dead, 3 injured in crash on Mount Holly Rd at I-485 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash at the intersection of Mount Holly Road and Interstate 485, Medic confirms.

NCDOT said the crash on northbound Mount Holly Road near the I-485 intersection. Traffic is expected to be high in the area while first responders are on the scene.

Medic said three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One person died on scene.

FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.