GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An oil spill caused by an overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on U.S. 321 and on the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 85 in Gastonia, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.

Officials said the oil spilled onto the northbound on-ramp that recently opened a few weeks ago.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.