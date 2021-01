(courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Transportation)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A multi-vehicle wreck caused a major traffic backup on northbound Interstate 77 in Rock Hill Friday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the crash occurred near exit 82.

Two northbound lanes have reopened after they were fully closed for a medical helicopter. Expect major delays while officials clear the scene.

courtesy of Google Maps

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.