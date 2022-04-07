MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Road projects historically take a long time to get moving, but one project in Mooresville has been in the works for decades.

On Friday, Mooresville town leaders will host a ceremonial signing for phase one of their East West Connector project. When the project is finished, it will create a four-lane divided alternative route from I-77 to I-85, hopefully alleviating traffic in the southern part of the town.

Anyone who’s lived in Mooresville for a while has seen accelerated growth and increasing traffic firsthand.

“It used to take me 30 minutes just to get to Charlotte. Now it takes me almost an hour,” said Jonathan Shoe.

“When traffic is bad on 77, all of the back secondary roads are congested, too,” said Suzanne Forrest.

Once quiet, undeveloped parcels are now filled with homes and businesses.

“In the morning, it’s horrible. In the night, it’s horrible. The side streets, if you ever try to out 150, it’s the same,” said Scott Wessel.

The growing pains have been aching for more than 20 years. In 2010, Mooresville began studying a possible East West Connector. Since then, the need for the project has only grown.

“We’re looking at more housing developments here now, another hotel, and then with Lowes expanding as well, and the hospital… we can expect more traffic,” said Wessel.

The project is broken into two phases. Phase one builds out the section from I-77 Exit 31 at Langtree Road to Highway 115. Funding comes from a $13.6 million federal grant received in 2019 and more than $7.6 million in private land donations and town right-of-way purchases.

Phase two connects phase one to Shearers Road. As of now, no timeline or funding has been announced for phase two.

The town says they hope the connector will alleviate congestion already present in Mooresville, while also preparing the town for more development to come.