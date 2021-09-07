Mooresville man dies in I-77 motorcycle crash

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mooresville man died in a motorcycle crash Monday morning after troopers said he likely fell asleep while driving, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 32-year-old Ricardo Mathias was driving his Yamaha MT-10 south on I-77 around 5:10 a.m. when he ran off the road to the right, overturned and hit the end of a guardrail near mile marker 40.

Mathias was taken to the hospital where he died around 6:15 a.m.

Traffic investigators said the initial investigation indicates that he most likely fell asleep while driving.

