Minor injuries reported in south Charlotte school bus crash

Bus crash at Johnston and Carmel (courtesy of CTMC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer in South Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, two South Meck. High School students were on board the bus when it crashed at the intersection of Johnston Road and Carmel Road.

Medic said three patients were treated at the scene for minor injuries. There was no word on what caused the incident.

The crash scene was cleared around 7:45 a.m.

