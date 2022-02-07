Making it home safe: How understanding traffic waves can save lives

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — According to a recent study, the average American spends more than 40 hours a year sitting bumper-to-bumper with other commuters.

Traffic jams can quickly form, especially when merging with traffic at high speeds.

“These people have to understand it’s very dangerous pulling out in front of traffic going 80 miles an hour when you’re only doing 40,” GoodRoad Founder Chris Sunde said.

The map from Charlotte’s Department of Transportation shows interstates are the most congested and deadly roadways.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department has investigated more than 60 traffic fatalities in 2021.

Sunde says a leading factor behind most crashes are traffic waves.

“If there was traffic on a straight stretch of road eventually that traffic would release,” Sunde said.

Queen City News Chief Transportation Correspondent Hawker Vanguard and Sunde gathered 15 volunteers to participate in an experiment.

In a closed course the participants demonstrated how traffic jams start.

“What we’re demonstrating today is the traffic wave. The experience you get when you’re off and on the freeway at high speed and then all of a sudden everything stops,” Sunde said.

Each person was told to drive in a circle behind one another at around 14 mph.

“It might not be anyone’s fault,” Sunde said. “It could have been a brake tap or it just happens because we’re that close together.”

Eventually a natural slow-down occurred.

Cars started to bunch up and then accelerate again, causing a momentary traffic wave.

“We did see exactly what we were expecting. We were traveling about 15 mph when we got up to speed. It was in one spot we experienced the slow down. It would get down to about five miles an hour, and that spot was stationary,” Sunde said.

Sunde says the experiment proves the point and mimicked real life.

It is a reminder to drivers that traffic jams will happen, and there is little that drivers can do besides drive the speed limit and keep an eye out for other vehicles.

“You speed up, hit the spot, and slow down again,” Sunde said.