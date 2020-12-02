Ice on roadway closes portion of Idlewild Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – All lanes of Idlewild Road are closed between Harris Boulevard and Independence Boulevard due to ice in the roadway, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said a water main is causing the ice in the roadway. Crews are on scene making repairs.

TRAFFIC BLOCKAGE: For an extended period of time, Idlewild Road will be closed between Harris and Independence Boulevard. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/XxJZVCAy27 — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 2, 2020

Drivers should find an alternate route.

