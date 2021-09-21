I-85 South closed near W.T. Harris Blvd. for overturned tanker

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — An overturned tanker truck shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near the W.T. Harris Boulevard exit (Exit 45).

According to investigators, one person was treated for life threatening injuries and transported to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center. The expected impact of this crash is high, and significant delays are expected. All drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Drivers can take Exit 48 onto I-485 Outer to Exit 23A onto I-77 South to Exit 13 to reaccess I-85.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 News for updates.