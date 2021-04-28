I-77 reopens following Mooresville crash involving police

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Southbound Interstate 77 was closed Wednesday morning following a crash involving a police car in Mooresville.

The crash occurred early Wednesday morning, prompting authorities to close the southbound lanes of I-77 and rerouting drivers onto the Williamson Road exit.

A FOX 46 crew on scene said a police car was towed away from the crash site.

FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out for additional information on what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

