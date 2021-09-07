TRAFFIC ALERT: I-485 Outer Loop closed near Providence Road for crash

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – All lanes on the Interstate-485 Outer Loop are closed Tuesday near Providence Road due to a crash, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 57 for NC-16.

Expect heavy traffic in the area.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Medic confirmed.

NCDOT said the crash is expected to be cleared by 3:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.