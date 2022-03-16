CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly crash has closed the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near Mt Holly Road.

The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed the roadway would be shut down “indefinitely” at Old Gum Branch Road.

At least one person has been pronounced dead on the scene, according to Medic. One passerby told QCN the engine was outside one of the vehicles involved, about 30 feet away from the vehicle. Medic confirmed another patient has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.