I-485 Inner Loop reopens after crash near Mint Hill

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A portion of the Interstate 485 Inner Loop has reopened near Mint Hill due after a serious crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NCDOT reported the crash just before 8:30 a.m. near Exit 47 for Lawyers Road.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Medic said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.