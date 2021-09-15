Hickory man dies, 3 others injured in head-on crash on NC 16 in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – A 73-year-old man was killed and three other people were injured in a head-on crash in Alexander County Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on NC 16 near the Catawba County Line around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers said a Dodge Durango traveling north crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the dodge, 51-year-old Kevin Holloway, and a 24-year-old passenger were both injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Camry, 73-year-old Steve Yoder of Hickory, died at the scene. The passenger, a 73-year-old woman, was critically injured and flown to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

Trooper said the occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts and the initial investigation did not indicate that impairment was a contributing factor. Authorities said charges are still pending the ongoing investigation.

