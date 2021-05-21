Heavy backups expected as I-77 traffic switches back to southbound lanes over Catawba River Bridge

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will set a controlled 5 mph pace on I-77 several times Friday as southbound traffic is shifted back to the southbound side of the Catawba River Bridge.

Construction to repair the southbound side of the bridge began on May 6. Since then, southbound traffic has been diverted onto two of the northbound lanes.

Construction crews have worked 24 hours a day, seven days a week to complete the project by the scheduled completion date of May 24.

Officials said construction has been running ahead of schedule.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday to provide an update on the project.